Stars Gets Shutout Against Blue Jackets

After what felt like could have been a break-through game for the Stars on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, the Stars headed to Columbus to face-off against the new Columbus Blue Jackets.
Since the last time Dallas faced the Blue Jackets, Columbus fired head coach Dean Evason and hired former head coach of the Stars, Rick Bowness. It was also the first time they have seen the Blue Jackets since adding Mason Marchment, another former Star, who was traded from the Seattle Kraken.
The Stars were without Mikko Rantanen for the second game in a row, due to illness. Fortunately for the Stars, Rantanen's absence didn't seem to have an impact, as they put up six goals and were hoping to keep the positive momentum going.
The game started slow for both teams until Zach Weresnki was able to talk the puck up to the dot and get a shot off unchallenged. With a lot of traffic in front, Casey DeSmith was unable to track the puck. And then in true Stars fashion, they would immediately give Columbus another opportunity to extend their lead when Justin Hryckowian was called for tripping, but the Stars were able to kill off the penalty. The Stars would get a chance to answer when they got a power-play opportunity shortly after but did not convert.
In the second period, the Stars dominated nearly all period, out-shooting the Blue Jackets, 12-7. Jet Greaves was not giving the Stars much to work with but they would get a break when they got their second power-play chance of the game on a tripping minor by Damon Severson. However, they were once again unable to capitalize on the man-advantage. This has been an area Dallas has struggled in for a couple weeks after the power-play started the season almost unstoppable.
The Stars would spend the third period desperately trying to even up the score, which they were unable to do. With over two minutes left in the period, the Stars pulled DeSmith in a last ditch effort to tie the game up. Hryckowian hit the post, but the Stars were unable to buy themselves a point. fortunately for the Stars, they don't have to think about the 1-0 loss long, because they are back at the American Airlines Center tomorrow taking on the St. Louis Blues.
