Stars Gets Shutout Against Blue Jackets

The game started slow for both teams until Zach Weresnki was able to talk the puck up to the dot and get a shot off unchallenged. With a lot of traffic in front, Casey DeSmith was unable to track the puck. And then in true Stars fashion, they would immediately give Columbus another opportunity to extend their lead when Justin Hryckowian was called for tripping, but the Stars were able to kill off the penalty. The Stars would get a chance to answer when they got a power-play opportunity shortly after but did not convert.