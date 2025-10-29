Stars Send Forward to OHL

The Dallas Stars announced that Emill Hemming has been assigned to the Barrie Colts of the OHL.

Hemming was drafted 29th overall in the 2024 by the Stars, it came as no surprises, as Dallas lovs their Finns. The 18 year-old Finland native would play for the Colts during the 2024-25 season, tallying 18 goals and 48 points in 60 games. Hemming has also represented Team Finland at World Juniors.

After training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season, Hemming was assigned to the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Dallas' AHL team. Just six games into the AHL season, Hemming will be sent back to Ontario. In his time in Cedar Park, Hemming played in only five of the six games. The 19 year-old did not record any points and was a -1.

Hemming is far from being NHL ready, but the organization must feel it is better for his development to get some more time playing in the OHL.

