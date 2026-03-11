Stars Hold On to Defeat Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars took on the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of a six game home stand. They are 5-0-1 since returning from the Olympic break and were looking to keep stacking points in the playoff race as the season winds down.
Ahead of the game, head coach, Glen Gulutzan, announced that Nathan Bastian would be the healthy scratch and Arttu Hyry would slot back into the lineup. Gulutzan also gave an update on injuries, stating Roope Hintz will not need surgery and is expected to return before the playoffs. He also stated that Mikko Rantanen started skating and will hopefully return within two to two and a half weeks.
Coming into the game, the Stars were prepared for a low event, defensive-forward game. Gulutzan referred to the Stars and Golden Knights as the two top defensive teams in the league. The first period, as expected was uneventful. Ending the first twenty minutes with four shots on goal for the Golden Knights and three for the Stars.
The Stars came out slow in the second frame, which was a vast difference for how they played the entirety of the first period. 90 seconds in, Vegas opens the scoring after Ivan Barbashev sweeps the puck away from Wyatt Johnston before they could get it out of the zone. Shea Theodore gets the puck to Jack Eichel who rips as shot, as Miro Heiskanen is re-positioning and likely screens Jake Oettinger.
After the first seven minutes of the second frame, the Stars had an obvious shift in their play and regained the momentum. Up until this point, Colin Blackwell had been one of the few players on the Stars really creating chances, hitting the post after beating Adin Hill on a breakaway earlier in the game. Blackwell, at it again, creating chaos at the net, causes loose puck that Oskar Back was able to poke through, getting the Stars on the board and evens up the game.
The second period was a special teams show on both sides of the ice, with 10 minutes short-handed between the two teams. Though, the Stars would be the only ones to capitalize on the man-advantage. Jamie Benn notched his 12th goal of the season, a deflection from a shot while falling down by Wyatt Johnston. After 40 minutes, the Stars lead 2-1.
Each team had one more shot on the power-play during the third period, but neither would convert. The Stars are able to hold on through regulation, something that came as a sigh of relief giving the last two games, were the opponents were able to tie the game up late.
The Stars now currently sit just five points back from the first place, Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have two games in hand currently and the two teams match up two more times before the end of the season. While both teams are all but into the playoffs, matchups and home ice is still very much up for grabs, so every point matters.
Dallas will take on the Edmonton Oilers next on Thursday at the American Airlines center.
