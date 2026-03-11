Stars Hold On to Defeat Golden Knights

After the first seven minutes of the second frame, the Stars had an obvious shift in their play and regained the momentum. Up until this point, Colin Blackwell had been one of the few players on the Stars really creating chances, hitting the post after beating Adin Hill on a breakaway earlier in the game. Blackwell, at it again, creating chaos at the net, causes loose puck that Oskar Back was able to poke through, getting the Stars on the board and evens up the game.