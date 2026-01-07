Stars Ink Two-Year Extension With Undrafted Free Agent Turned Breakout Depth Forward

The Dallas Stars announced on Wednesday that forward Justin Hryckowian has signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.9 million, with an average annual value of $950,000. Unlike his previous two-way deal, the new contract is a one-way deal, signaling the organization’s confidence in the 24-year-old forward.

Hryckowian, an undrafted free agent from L’Île-Bizard, Quebec, was signed by the Stars out of the NCAA after an impressive collegiate career at Northeastern University. He capped off his time with the Huskies as team captain in the 2023-24 season, posting 13 goals and 30 assists for 43 points in just 32 games.

After turning pro, Hryckowian made an immediate impact with the Texas Stars in the AHL, tallying 60 points in 67 games during his first full season. His performance earned him a five-game call-up to the Dallas roster, giving a glimpse of his potential at the NHL level.

This season, Hryckowian has solidified a full-time role in Dallas’ bottom-six forward group. Through 42 games, he has registered six goals and seven assists for 13 points, putting him on pace for 26 points in his rookie NHL campaign.

The Stars see Hryckowian as one of the organization’s most promising young players, praising his development and versatility. His success also highlights the work of Dallas’ scouting department, which unearthed a talented forward who went undrafted yet quickly became a contributor at the NHL level.

