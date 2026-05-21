Stars' Jason Robertson Lands At No. 38 On The Hockey News Top 100

The Dallas winger returns to the 40-goal club, utilizing an elite release and spatial awareness to lead a high-stakes group of stars in THN’s definitive player rankings.
The Hockey News has opened its full archive to subscribers, giving fans access to 76 years of hockey history, feature stories, and unforgettable moments. In the latest issue, we rank the NHL’s top 100 players, with Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson coming in at No. 38th. Here is a free preview featuring players ranked 38 through 42.
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Top 100 NHL Players: 38-42 - Apr. 17 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 10
38 JASON ROBERTSON
POS: LW | AGE: 26 | LY: 41
He lacks top-end speed, a rocket shot or highlight-reel hands, but Robertson is a big-bodied volume shooter who knows how to create pockets of space and find twine with his lightning-quick release. That helped him return to the 40-goal club this season – his third such campaign in the past five seasons.
39 MITCH MARNER
POS: C | AGE: 28 | LY: 20
When GM Kelly McCrimmon handed Marner $96 million, he knew he was acquiring one of hockey’s top two-way forwards. The points haven’t been as plentiful as they normally are during Marner’s debut season in Sin City, but he has delivered excellent possession numbers, often playing a tougher defensive role as a center.
40 SEBASTIAN AHO
POS: C | AGE: 28 | LY: 29
Among forward regulars, Aho had the NHL’s best even-strength possession numbers, with a Corsi rating of 61.57 percent. Heck, even counting guys who played just a handful of games, he was 10th overall. Aho is a two-way master, the distillation of Carolina hockey, and he also led the Canes in scoring by nine points.
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41 JAKE GUENTZEL
POS: LW | AGE: 31 | LY: 46
One of the rare players who produces just as prodigiously in the playoffs as he does in the regular season, Guentzel makes up for a lack of size with an elite ability to read the game and a firm grasp of what to do with the puck in scoring areas. That makes him a power forward without the size.
42 WILLIAM NYLANDER
POS: RW | AGE: 30 | LY: 24
In late March, Nylander matched his father Michael’s total of 679 points in 180 fewer games. Nylander exudes Fonzie-level coolness both on and off the ice and has been one of the few Leafs who have historically produced in the post-season. He’s been at least a point-per-game player each of the five past seasons.
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