Stars' Jason Robertson Named With Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov To NHL First All-Star Team
The Stars’ winger joins Connor McDavid in the league's elite circle after a 96-point campaign, proving his dominance even while navigating injuries to key linemates in Dallas.
On Friday, the NHL continued handing out its end-of-season awards and honors, and the Dallas Stars received a significant nod as Jason Robertson was named to the NHL's First All-Star Team, recognizing him as one of the six best players in the entire league this season.
It is a well-earned distinction for a forward who delivered another elite offensive campaign and continued to cement his standing among the top wingers in the sport.
Robertson finds himself in elite company on the First All-Star Team. He is joined up front by Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, who also claimed the Hart Trophy this season as the league's most valuable player.
On the back end, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner Zach Werenski earned the honors after Makar claimed the James Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman. Rounding out the team in goal is Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, who took home the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender.
The numbers back it up as Robertson finished the year with 45 goals, just one shy of the career-high he set in a previous season, and added 51 assists for 96 points across a full 82-game schedule, the second-highest point total of his career.
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He also set a new personal benchmark in average ice time, logging 20:15 per game. Robertson also tied his career-high with 41 power play points, demonstrating his continued dominance with the man advantage and his importance to Dallas in those critical special teams situations.
What makes Robertson's season all the more impressive is the context in which he produced those numbers. His regular center Roope Hintz missed 29 games this season with injury, disrupting the chemistry of Dallas's top line for a substantial portion of the year.
Rather than seeing his production dip in Hintz's absence, Robertson continued to deliver at an elite level, showcasing the kind of individual offensive capability that elevates a player from very good to genuinely great.
The ability to produce at nearly a point-per-game pace while adapting to different linemates and circumstances is a hallmark of a true number one forward, and Robertson proved once again this season that he is exactly that for the Stars.
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