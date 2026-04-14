Stars' Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston Become Fourth 45-Goal Duo in Last 30 Years

Robertson and Johnston hit 45 goals, joining elite NHL duos. Discover how their individual brilliance powers the Stars' surging offense.
The Dallas Stars are surging at the right time, riding a four-game winning streak that has reignited momentum late in the season. Fueling that push is one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive pairings, even if they do not regularly share the ice at even strength, in Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston.
The two forwards have etched their names into the record books, becoming just the fourth duo in the past 30 years to each reach the 45-goal mark in the same season. Despite playing on separate lines at five-on-five, their combined impact has driven Dallas’ offensive success, with both players anchoring their own units while also contributing on the top power-play group.
Johnston, just 22 years old, has taken another major step forward in his development. Skating alongside star winger Mikko Rantanen on the top line, the Toronto native has thrived in a premier role. He currently sits at 45 goals and 41 assists for 86 points in 81 games, continuing to establish himself as one of the league’s brightest young talents.
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Meanwhile, Robertson has once again delivered elite production as the 26-year-old has spent much of the season alongside Roope Hintz when healthy, and more recently has found chemistry with veteran Matt Duchene.
Regardless of linemates, Robertson has remained a consistent offensive force, tallying 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points through 81 games. While he will fall short of his career-high 109-point campaign, his performance still ranks among the league’s best this season.
With both Robertson and Johnston leading the charge, the Stars appear to be peaking at the right moment.
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