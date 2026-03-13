Stars' Justin Hryckowian Receives Praise From NHL Insiders For Gritty Performance vs Oilers

“He made a name for himself,” Friedman said. “He had Connor McDavid dropping the gloves with him, he had Trent Frederic trying to knock him out, and he was pointing his stick at the Oilers bench. You’d think that would be a 15-year veteran doing that in the middle of a game against Edmonton.” Friedman added that both teams had players who stood up for teammates in the scrums, but the Stars clearly appeared motivated by their recent playoff history against Edmonton.