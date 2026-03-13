Stars' Justin Hryckowian Receives Praise From NHL Insiders For Gritty Performance vs Oilers

The Dallas Stars delivered a statement victory Thursday night, overwhelming the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 in a heated contest that highlighted both Dallas’ offensive dominance and the emergence of an unlikely agitator in forward Justin Hryckowian.
The lopsided win capped a perfect season series for Dallas, which swept all three meetings against Edmonton while outscoring the Oilers 19 to 8. For a Stars team eliminated by Edmonton in back-to-back Western Conference Finals, the performance carried an unmistakable message that Dallas is done playing second fiddle.
Much of the night’s attention centered on Hryckowian, a depth forward whose relentless, physical play pushed Edmonton to the brink of frustration and as the game grew increasingly one-sided, tensions escalated.
Hryckowian repeatedly got under the skin of Oilers players, including superstar captain Connor McDavid. Late in the second period, McDavid, rarely seen engaging in fights, attempted to drop the gloves with the 25-year-old forward after several heated exchanges.
Early in the third period, another flashpoint erupted when Edmonton forward Josh Samanski tripped Hryckowian in a dangerous play near the boards. The play sparked a scrum in which Trent Frederic jumped Hryckowian while he was unprepared, drawing yet another penalty.
Later in the period, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse cross-checked him, marking the fourth penalty drawn by Hryckowian during the game. Each infraction further stalled Edmonton’s hopes of mounting a comeback while fueling Dallas’ commanding performance.
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The feisty showing was another step in a remarkable rise for Hryckowian, an undrafted forward from L’Île-Bizard, Quebec. After signing with Dallas out of college and beginning his professional career with the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League, Hryckowian quickly made an impact. He recorded 60 points in 67 AHL games during his first full pro season and earned a brief five-game NHL call-up.
Dallas GM Jim Nill was convinced enough to keep him, extending Hryckowian on a two-year extension with a $950,000 cap hit after he mde the main roster to start the season. The deal already looks like a bargain with Hryckowian recording 22 points through 64 games, while carving out a reputation as a relentless bottom-six forward capable of creating chaos against top competition.
Hryckowian’s performance drew praise from around the league, including prominent hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, who highlighted the forward on Friday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.
“He made a name for himself,” Friedman said. “He had Connor McDavid dropping the gloves with him, he had Trent Frederic trying to knock him out, and he was pointing his stick at the Oilers bench. You’d think that would be a 15-year veteran doing that in the middle of a game against Edmonton.” Friedman added that both teams had players who stood up for teammates in the scrums, but the Stars clearly appeared motivated by their recent playoff history against Edmonton.
Championship teams often rely on unexpected contributors from the bottom of the lineup, players capable of producing offense while bringing an edge to big moments. Recent examples include Ryan Lomberg with the Florida Panthers and Pat Maroon during Stanley Cup runs with the Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues.
If Thursday night was any indication, the Stars may have found more than just a depth forward but a player capable of shifting the emotional momentum of a playoff series.
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