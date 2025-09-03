Stars Legend Gets Hall of Fame Nod

The player nicknamed 'Captain America' will now join American hockey royalty, as Joe Pavelski was chosen as the newest inductee of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Pavelski made a name for himself with the San Jose Sharks, becoming captain and creating a legendary career in San Jose against all odds. Pavelski was a seventh round pick in 2003 but his puck-tipping near the net and hockey IQ proved more than enough to become a hall of famer.

After his time in San Jose, Pavelski moved to Dallas to complete his career over his last five seasons. He went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, and helped Dallas to two Western Conference Finals before hanging up his skates at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Pavelski played over 1,300 games and was only one of ten American born players to reach the 400 goal mark. He reached the 1,000 point milestone and was the oldest player in postseason history to record a four goal game when he did it against the Seattle Kraken.

Pavelski represented his country in 2010 and 2014 at the Olympics, earning a silver medal in the former.

His leadership and poise, along with his skills on the ice, helped form the Stars team that exists today. He housed Wyatt Johnston for the youngster's first two seasons in the NHL, and helped shape a culture of winning and playing the right way that makes every free agent want to come to Dallas when they get the opportunity.

His induction into the US Hockey Hall of Fame most likely won't be his last, either. His career has certainly earned him a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame as well.

