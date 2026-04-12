Stars Loan Impact Depth Forward Back To AHL Texas

Hughes returns to Texas after scoring his first NHL goal and making a memorable impact, carrying AHL scoring momentum.
The Dallas Stars have reassigned forward Cameron Hughes to their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, following a short but memorable stint at the NHL level.
The 29-year-old Edmonton native was called up amid a wave of roster changes that left Dallas searching for experienced depth options. Hughes, who had limited NHL experience prior to the call-up, emerged as a practical solution after spending most of his career developing in the minors.
His only previous NHL action came with the Boston Bruins, where he appeared in just two games across two seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Despite the brief opportunity of just three games with Dallas, Hughes made a strong impression. Most notably, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by scoring his first NHL goal, a milestone that highlighted his perseverance through years of hard work in the AHL.
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That goal came in a key performance last Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, where Hughes contributed in a tightly contested 5 to 4 victory. The goal also marked his first NHL point, adding extra significance to his short stint with the Stars, which now stands as the longest stretch of NHL action in his career.
Hughes now returns to Texas carrying that momentum, where he has been a standout performer in the AHL this season, tallying an impressive 66 points in 63 games.
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