Stars Lock Down Third Period Lead in Win Over Mammoth

The Mammoth rattled one home just before the halfway mark of the third period to cut the Stars lead to 3-2, but prior to the goal Dallas had controlled the game for the most part. After the goal went in, the Stars buckled down even more, not allowing Utah any clear cut chances to tie it up, and handled the empty net situation well. Nick Schmaltz had an open look but could not corral the puck with around a minute left, and the Stars milked the clock with several clears after that.