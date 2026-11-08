Stars Lock it Down in Third Period, Get Win Over Sharks

The Stars continued building momentum as the period progressed. At 15:17, captain Jamie Benn gave Dallas its first lead of the evening. Hintz recovered the puck below the goal line and delivered a pass into the slot, where Benn fired a shot into the far corner. The goal was particularly noteworthy for Benn, who entered the evening approaching the milestone of 1,000 career NHL points, all with the Dallas Stars organization. This goal marked point 999 and his third goal of the season.