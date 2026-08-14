Stars Look to Smooth Out Rollercoaster Season After Wild Highs and Lows in 2025-26

Dallas navigated extreme swings from league-leading dominance to puzzling collapses, ultimately falling short in the playoffs. Now, a retooled roster aims to trade volatile streaks for sustained stability.
One of the biggest recurring themes for the Dallas Stars during the 2025-26 season was the sheer volatility of their play.
For stretches, they looked like the best team in the league across nearly every statistical category. At other points, they collapsed into arguably one of the worst teams in hockey. It was a perplexing rollercoaster ride for Dallas, one that began earlier in the season than many may have realized.
The Stars opened the year by winning their first three games before dropping four straight. They rebounded to win three in a row again, only to lose three of their next four. From there, the swings became far more dramatic.
From a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on November 8 through a 5-1 rout of the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 21, Dallas was arguably the hottest team in the league, trading blows with division rival Colorado for the league's best record.
Over that 23-game stretch, the Stars matched the Avalanche's 38 points, posting an 18-3-2 record while running the NHL's second-hottest offense at 3.91 goals per game and its fourth-best defense at 2.17 goals against per game.
From that point, the bottom fell out as Dallas went 3-7-4 over its next 14 games, watching its offense collapse to 2.57 goals per game while its defense slipped to a middling 3.14 goals against per game, a significant step back from the dominant stretch that preceded it.
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The Stars caught fire once more, ripping off a league-best 15-1-1 record as their offense surged back to 3.88 goals per game and their defense settled in at 2.47 goals against per game, again the second-best rate in the league during that span. But the pattern repeated itself, as Dallas fell to 2-5-2 over its next nine games before closing the regular season with five straight wins.
Taken as a whole, it was a strong season for the Stars, but one defined by streaks and hiccups rather than sustained consistency, a flaw that was ultimately exposed in the playoffs. Dallas hit another cold stretch in the postseason, watching its offense fall apart as they would be outscored 23-15 by the Minnesota Wild in a six-game elimination.
The roster will look somewhat different heading into next season as Dallas gets back several key pieces who battled injuries a year ago, including Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa, but the team will be without some of its middle-six scoring punch after trading Mavrik Bourque to the Nashville Predators amid a summer cap crunch.
Consistency emerged as one of the central themes when multiple Stars addressed the media at the conclusion of last season, with several pointing to the need to smooth out the team's ups and downs going forward.
The absences of Hintz and Seguin took a clear toll on the offense at various points, while Faksa's absence from the penalty kill and bottom six also played a role in the inconsistency.
If Dallas can steady the ship and remain one of the league's top teams without the same crashes, streaks and prolonged droughts, the Stars figure to be in much better position entering the postseason, better equipped to sustain their best hockey for longer stretches while avoiding the kind of brutal cold spells that helped end their season a year ago.
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