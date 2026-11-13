Stars Lose in Blow Out to Jets

Dallas Stars
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Nov 13, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 3:00 PM
A dominant five-goal second period silenced the American Airlines Center as Winnipeg erased an early Dallas lead, snapping the Stars' point streak in a staggering defensive collapse.
The Dallas Stars suffered a disappointing 8–3 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. What began as a promising performance for Dallas quickly turned into a difficult evening as Winnipeg scored five goals in the second period and dominated the remainder of the game. The victory extended the Jets' winning streak to five games, while Dallas saw its four-game point streak come to an end.
They started confidently, controlling much of the first period and creating several dangerous scoring opportunities. Arttu Hyry opened the scoring at 4:19, finishing a one-timer after receiving passes from Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley. Dallas doubled its advantage at 18:32 when Hintz scored on a breakaway with a backhand shot. Jason Robertson provided the assist, and the Stars entered the first intermission with a comfortable 2–0 lead.
Dallas Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) replaces center Brayden Yager (29) in goal during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
However, the second period completely changed the direction of the game. Winnipeg came out of the locker room with renewed energy and immediately began applying pressure. Dylan Samberg scored at 1:11, cutting the deficit to 2–1. Mark Scheifele then tied the game at 7:03 after collecting a rebound and beating Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Dallas briefly regained the lead when David Perron scored at 11:14. It was Perron's first goal since signing with the Stars as a free agent on October 15. His goal made the score 3–2 and gave Dallas another opportunity to regain control.
Unfortunately for the home team, Winnipeg responded with three unanswered goals before the period ended. Dawson Mercer tied the game at 13:55, while Scheifele scored his second goal at 18:12 on the power play. Mercer added another goal with just seconds remaining in the period. The Jets had scored five goals in the second period, transforming a 2–0 deficit into a 5–3 advantage. Their offensive execution and ability to capitalize on Dallas's defensive mistakes proved decisive.
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The third period brought even more disappointment for Dallas. Just one minute into the period, Kyle Connor scored to extend Winnipeg's lead to 6–3. The goal also prompted Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan to replace Oettinger with backup goaltender Casey DeSmith. Oettinger finished with 21 saves on 27 shots, while DeSmith stopped only one of the three shots he faced. Winnipeg continued applying pressure, and Gabriel Vilardi scored at 15:12. Just 14 seconds later, Cole Koepke added another goal to make the final score 8–3.
For the Stars, the biggest concern was their defensive performance and inability to slow down Winnipeg's attack. Allowing eight goals at home was particularly disappointing, marking the first time since 2013 against the Chicago Blackhawks. It was reported the Stars had a players only meeting after the game.
Dallas only has one day off to reset before taking on the Buffalo Sabres at home on November 14th.
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