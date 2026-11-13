Stars Lose in Blow Out to Jets

However, the second period completely changed the direction of the game. Winnipeg came out of the locker room with renewed energy and immediately began applying pressure. Dylan Samberg scored at 1:11, cutting the deficit to 2–1. Mark Scheifele then tied the game at 7:03 after collecting a rebound and beating Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Dallas briefly regained the lead when David Perron scored at 11:14. It was Perron's first goal since signing with the Stars as a free agent on October 15. His goal made the score 3–2 and gave Dallas another opportunity to regain control.