Stars Fall Short, Flames Trade Rasmus Andersson To Golden Knights

According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, the Calgary Flames have traded defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights, a move that significantly impacts the trade market and delivers a tough blow to the Dallas Stars.
The full return to Calgary includes defenseman Zach Whitecloud, Vegas’s 2027 first-round pick, a conditional 2027 second-round pick that escalates to a 2026 first-rounder if the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, and the rights to unsigned defenseman Abram Wiebe.
Andersson does not have a contract extension in place with Vegas, and the Flames are retaining 50 per cent of his salary for the remainder of the season. The deal abruptly ends Dallas’s pursuit of one of its top targets, as the Stars were among the final teams vying to acquire Andersson, who was widely regarded as one of the most attractive defensemen potentially available on the trade market.
Despite playing on a middle to bottom tier Flames team, Andersson has put together a strong season. The 27 year old has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 47 games, along with a plus one rating.
A former 46 point blueliner, Andersson has consistently produced between 30 and 40 points per season while handling heavy minutes. He is known for his physicality, durability, and dependable two way play, traits that made him a strong fit for contending teams seeking help on the back end.
For Vegas, the acquisition adds a proven top four defenseman with offensive upside and playoff experience to an already deep roster. The Golden Knights continue to be aggressive in strengthening their lineup for another postseason run.
For Dallas, missing out on Andersson is a setback. The Stars remain in the market for defensive help as they look to solidify their blue line for the playoffs. While the Andersson pursuit has ended, Dallas is still linked to Calgary on a potential deal involving depth forward Blake Coleman, indicating the two teams could continue discussions.
As the trade landscape continues to evolve, Andersson’s move to Vegas highlights both the demand for quality defensemen and the fine margins that can separate contenders in a competitive market.
