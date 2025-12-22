Stars' Mavrik Bourque Making Most Of Opportunity With Hintz, Robertson

The Dallas Stars’ offense is firing on all cylinders, pouring in 22 goals over their last four games, and even amid the scoring explosion, head coach Glen Gulutzan continues to fine-tune his lineup.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Gulutzan made a surprising adjustment, moving captain Jamie Benn to the third line while elevating Mavrik Bourque to skate alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz with the decision quickly showing promise.

With increased ice time, Bourque made an immediate impact, scoring early before the goal was waved off for a marginal offside. Undeterred, he responded later in the game by battling hard for the puck and sealing the Stars' 5-1 win with an empty-net goal.

Bourque’s progression has been steady since entering the league as the 23-year-old recorded 25 points in 73 games last season during his first near-full NHL campaign and is already on pace to surpass that total. At 12 points through 37 games, Bourque's continued development has reinforced the Stars’ belief in his upside as a former first-round pick.

Now skating with Robertson and Hintz, Bourque has a chance to fully unlock that potential. If he can establish himself as a reliable scoring option on one of the league’s most dangerous lines, Dallas may feel less pressure to pursue offensive help at the trade deadline.

With an elite attack, a defense ranked among the NHL’s best, and goaltender Jake Oettinger performing at a Vezina Trophy–caliber level, the Stars appear well positioned for a deep run. Bourque’s emergence could further solidify Dallas as a true contender and keep them firmly in the same conversation as divisional rival Colorado as the season progresses.

