Stars May Be Within Range To Draft Standout Russian Goalie Prospect

Armed with a lone early pick, Dallas could strike gold by targeting Dmitri Borichev, a rising netminder whose impressive Russian stats offer rare value late in the second round.
It will be a quiet draft for the Dallas Stars this June as the perennial Stanley Cup contender enters the 2026 NHL Draft with very little draft capital left to work with.
Years of aggressive moves to maintain their status as one of the league’s top contenders have left the organization with just one draft pick within the first four rounds. That selection comes at 59th overall in the second round, a spot the Stars hope can still provide value despite the lack of early picks.
The second round has often proven to be one of the most unpredictable portions of the NHL Draft. While first-round selections typically dominate headlines, many players viewed as being just outside the elite tier have gone on to develop into major NHL contributors. Teams searching for hidden talent often find value in the middle rounds, and Dallas will be hoping to uncover that type of player with their top selection.
Finding an impact player outside of the first round has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In the last three drafts, no second-round pick has made a major NHL impact just yet, although many prospects are still developing. The most recent success story came in 2022 when the Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman Lane Hutson in the second round.
One player who could attract Dallas’ attention is Russian goaltending prospect Dmitri Borichev. The 17-year-old netminder already stands at six-foot-three and has steadily climbed draft boards throughout the season.
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Borichev is currently ranked as the 57th-best prospect in the 2026 draft class according to EliteProspects Consolidated Rankings, which combines evaluations from several scouting outlets across the hockey world. Some rankings place him even higher, including 28th in EliteProspects’ own rankings and 32nd in McKeen’s Hockey rankings.
Borichev currently plays in the MHL, Russia’s top junior hockey league, where he has posted impressive numbers this season. Through 24 appearances, he holds a 12-8-3 record along with a 2.25 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.
Although Dallas already appears set in goal for years to come with Jake Oettinger, who is still only 27 years old, the organization could build depth in one of the most unpredictable areas in hockey with goaltending. Developing another high-end prospect could provide long-term security or create a valuable trade asset down the road.
Borichev is projected to be selected slightly before Dallas’ pick at 59th overall, but draft day slides are common. If the young Russian netminder remains available when the Stars are on the clock, Dallas could find itself with an opportunity to secure one of the draft’s biggest bargains and potentially add another important piece to its prospect pipeline.
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