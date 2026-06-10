Stars Meet With Top 15 Draft Prospect, Raises Questions On If Potential Draft Day Blockbuster Trade is Coming

Gustafsson, for his part, said the meeting with Dallas went well. The towering six-foot-four Swede has been one of the more compelling stories of the pre-draft season, with his rise up draft boards driven largely by a dominant second half to his draft year. He was red hot with HV71's U20 Nationell squad, putting up 12 points in 19 games from the blue line before earning a call-up to the SHL roster, where he logged 27 games against men and recorded three assists.