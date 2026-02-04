Stars Miss Out On Artemi Panarin As Superstar Traded To Kings

The Dallas Stars will not be adding New York Rangers superstar winger Artemi Panarin after he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in a blockbuster deal.
The Kings acquired Panarin in exchange for prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick, leaving Dallas out of the running despite reportedly being in the mix. If the Kings win a playoff round this year, the third-round pick becomes a second-round and if they win two playoff rounds, they will also receive a fourth-round pick in 2028.
New York will be retaining 50 per cent of Panarin's contract for the remainder of this season and the Kings have also agreed on a two-year extension with Panarin, that is believed to carry a cap hit of $11 million per season.
Dallas currently has openings on the top two lines that Panarin could have immediately strengthened. He could have joined Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen on the top line or slotted alongside Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson on the second line, creating an elite duo that would have been among the league’s most dangerous forward groups.
Panarin, 34, is enjoying another productive season with 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 52 games, on pace for 86 points over 78 games. This marks the ninth consecutive season in which he has averaged over a point per game. Since 2019–20, Panarin ranks among the NHL’s top six scorers with 205 goals and 402 assists for 607 points in just 482 games.
The Rangers are adding an exciting young talent in 20-year-old forward Liam Greentree, a first-round pick at 26th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, who is expected to develop further in the juniors before making his NHL debut.
The Oshawa, Ontario native likely won't join the New York till next season or possibly even later. Currently captaining the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL for the past three seasons, Greentree has been a standout performer this year, recording 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in just 34 games.
The move would have been a clear statement that Dallas is going all in for a Stanley Cup this season. The Stars are still focused on re-signing Jason Robertson, a pending free agent. Missing out on Panarin means the team retains more cap flexibility but loses a proven elite scorer who could have immediately strengthened both the top and second lines.
While missing out on Panarin is a setback, Dallas remains committed to contending and will still have the chance to make moves near the trade deadline.
