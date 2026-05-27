Stars Netminder's Future Unclear After Next Season

Casey DeSmith’s bargain contract and elite relief play solidified the Stars' crease. Now, Dallas must decide if they can afford to keep their veteran insurance policy.
After two seasons, Casey DeSmith has proven that he is more than serviceable as a backup, becoming someone the Stars really trusted over his time as a Star. While Jake Oettinger remains the franchise’s clear number-one goalie, DeSmith is a reminder that modern NHL teams need more than just one elite netminder to compete for the Stanley Cup. In today’s game, reliable backup goaltending can determine whether a team survives the grind of the regular season and enters the playoffs healthy and prepared, some teams are even starting to split time between goaltenders in the playoffs.
DeSmith signed a three-year contract on July 1st, 2024, carrying a cap hit of only one million dollars per year. During the 2024-25 season, DeSmith delivered outstanding numbers in limited action. He posted a .915 save percentage with a 2.59 goals-against average and recorded two shutouts in only 27 games. From December onward, he became one of the NHL’s most effective backup goalies, going 12-4-2 with a .921 save percentage over that stretch.
While his numbers weren't as high in the 2025-26 season, in 30 games, DeSmith posted a 15-8-6 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage while recording one shutout. He especially showed up when Oettinger was having a low point in his game, keeping the Stars at the top of the standings.
Going into the last year of his contract, the Stars have a decision to make after next season, if they are going to extend DeSmith or move on and try to find another competent backup. If they can keep the 34 year old for a similar cap hit to the million dollar per season that he currently carries, it would seem to be a no-brainer for the team to keep the New Hampshire native. There is the possibility that he might want to look elsewhere to get more money, pricing him out of Dallas, similar to what happened with Scott Wedgewood in the season before signing DeSmith.
If the Stars want to keep the stability and reliable back up goaltending, re-signing DeSmith should be among the top of the Stars list sometime in the next season. Although, general manager, Jim Nill, has some bigger contracts at the forefront of his mind currently.
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