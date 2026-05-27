Stars Netminder's Future Unclear After Next Season

Going into the last year of his contract, the Stars have a decision to make after next season, if they are going to extend DeSmith or move on and try to find another competent backup. If they can keep the 34 year old for a similar cap hit to the million dollar per season that he currently carries, it would seem to be a no-brainer for the team to keep the New Hampshire native. There is the possibility that he might want to look elsewhere to get more money, pricing him out of Dallas, similar to what happened with Scott Wedgewood in the season before signing DeSmith.