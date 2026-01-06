Stars' Radek Faksa Selected For Team Czechia Olympic Roster

The Dallas Stars’ Olympic presence continues to grow as forward Radek Faksa has been selected to represent his home country of Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Faksa becomes the latest Star to earn an Olympic nod, joining teammates Thomas Harley, Jake Oettinger, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell on the list of players headed to Italy. The strong showing reflects both the Stars’ depth and the organization’s growing influence on the international stage.

Now in his 11th NHL season, Faksa has settled into a key role anchoring Dallas’ fourth line. He is averaging just under 12 minutes of ice time per game and has made the most of those minutes, recording one goal and 14 assists for 15 points through 41 games this season. His steady two-way play and reliability have remained hallmarks of his game.

This season also marked a return to familiar territory for Faksa. After spending last year with the St. Louis Blues, he rejoined the Stars, the organization that drafted him and where he has spent 10 of his 11 NHL seasons. Faksa’s most productive years came early in his career, when he recorded 33 points in each of his first two full seasons in Dallas.

At the Olympic level, Faksa joins a Czech roster loaded with elite NHL talent, including David Pastrnak, Martin Necas, and Tomas Hertl. Czechia currently features 21 Czech-born NHL players, and Faksa ranks seventh among them in scoring this season with his 15 points.

Internationally, Faksa is a familiar face for Czechia. He has represented his country on multiple occasions, including three appearances at the World Championships. Across those tournaments, he recorded one goal and six assists for seven points in 18 games, adding valuable experience to his Olympic resume.

