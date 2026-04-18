Stars Renew Rivalry With Wild As Playoffs Open With Must-Watch Series

Explosive offenses clash as Johnston, Kaprizov ignite a playoff series rematch. Can the Stars' momentum overcome the Wild's top threats?
The Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived, and one of the most anticipated first round matchups is set to begin Saturday as the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in Game 1.
Featuring the league’s third-ranked Stars against the seventh-ranked Wild, the series promises to deliver a high intensity clash between two of the top contenders in the West.
It marks the fifth meeting of the season between the division rivals, with Dallas claiming the most recent contest last Thursday, in a 5-4 comeback victory fueled by a third period surge.
The teams split their four-game regular season series, and several players on both sides found success in those matchups, setting the stage for a tightly contested playoff battle.
Leading the charge for Dallas is breakout forward Wyatt Johnston, who has elevated his game to another level this season. The 21-year-old posted 45 goals and 41 assists for 86 points and added five points against Minnesota in the season series. He shares that team high total with defenseman Esa Lindell, who matched Johnston with two goals and three assists despite a more modest overall offensive season.
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The Stars blue line could receive a major boost with the return of Miro Heiskanen. The star defender averaged a point per game against the Wild this season and brings stability and elite two way play to the lineup.
Dallas enters the playoffs riding momentum, having won five straight games to close out the regular season. In contrast, Minnesota has been inconsistent since the Winter Olympics break, posting a 12-10-2 record over its last 23 games.
Still, the Wild present significant offensive threats with forward Matt Boldy, who is coming off a breakout campaign with 85 points in 76 games and led all players in the season series with six points against Dallas. Superstar Kirill Kaprizov remains the focal point of Minnesota’s attack, tallying 89 points this season while also producing five points in four games against the Stars.
Additional contributors that will need to be on Dallas' radar will be Vladimir Tarasenko and captain Jared Spurgeon as they could also play key roles. Tarasenko recorded four points in the season series, while Spurgeon quietly added three assists against Dallas despite limited overall offensive production this year.
With both teams boasting depth and firepower, the margin for error is expected to be razor thin. Game 1 could set the tone for what shapes up to be one of the most competitive series of the opening round.
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