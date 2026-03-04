Stars Rumor Roundup: Breaking Down All The Players Linked To Dallas Heading into Trade Deadline

With veteran forward Tyler Seguin ruled out for the remainder of the season, the Dallas Stars suddenly have his $9.85 million cap hit available to work with. That flexibility could allow GM Jim Nill to pursue a significant addition as the team looks to end its three-year run of falling short in the Western Conference Final.
Dallas has been active in the market for defensemen and was reportedly close in the Rasmus Andersson sweepstakes before coming up short. Adding a player like Myers would address multiple needs.
The 36-year-old Houston native has spent his entire 17-year NHL career away from Texas and could welcome the opportunity to finish his career closer to home. A steady 20 to 30 point producer, Myers has struggled in the plus-minus column this season amid Vancouver’s team-wide issues, sitting at minus-25. However, he posted a combined plus-18 rating over the previous two seasons.
At six-foot-eight, Myers would bring size, experience, and leadership to the blue line. He could also serve as a mentor for younger defenders such as top prospect Lian Bichsel, who shares a similar towering frame. Myers carries a manageable $3 million cap hit through next season, though insider reports suggest Nill may prefer rental options in order to preserve flexibility for re-signing pending restricted free agent Jason Robertson this summer.
A potential blockbuster with the Calgary Flames has been discussed, with both Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman linked to Dallas.
Kadri would provide another dependable center option for the postseason. Despite playing on a Flames team currently sitting near the bottom of the standings, he is projected to finish just shy of 60 points. On a contender like Dallas, he could realistically push toward the 75 to 80 point range he has reached in recent seasons.
Coleman, now 34, would strengthen the middle six and add championship pedigree. He is on pace for 30-plus points this year and brings significant playoff experience, including two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 65 career playoff games, Coleman has recorded 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.
One of the names most frequently connected to Dallas is Evander Kane. The 34-year-old power forward has enjoyed playing for his hometown Vancouver Canucks, but with the franchise appearing to shift toward a retool or rebuild, no player is entirely off the table.
Kane is expected to finish just under 40 points this season, but his value often rises in the playoffs when the physicality ramps up. During his time with the Edmonton Oilers, he played a key supporting role behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, helping the team reach two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. In four playoff runs with Edmonton, Kane totaled 26 goals and 16 assists for 42 points in 68 games.
Another highly discussed option is 31-year-old Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia Flyers. The former eighth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft has transitioned from an offense-first defenseman into a more defense-oriented presence.
Earlier in his career, Ristolainen posted 40-point seasons but often carried heavy minus ratings. In recent years, he has prioritized defensive reliability, finishing plus-three last season, the first positive rating of his 13-year career.
Injuries have limited him to 23 games this season, where he has six points and a minus-three rating. Dallas has sought defensive reinforcement all year, and Ristolainen’s size and physicality could fit that need.
Few available players generate more buzz than Steven Stamkos, the longtime captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning and a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Insider reports have suggested that if Stamkos were to consider leaving the Nashville Predators, Dallas would be one of three preferred destinations.
However, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has tempered speculation, noting that Stamkos would prefer to remain in Nashville for a playoff push and would only waive his no-move clause if the Predators fully committed to selling.
After posting a career-low 53 points through a full 82-game season last year, Stamkos has rebounded and is projected to exceed 60 points, with a chance to approach 70 if he can turn up his current pace. At 36, he remains one of the most experienced postseason performers available and could provide exactly the type of leadership Dallas seeks.
Another Predators veteran who appears inclined to stay put is Ryan O'Reilly. Like Stamkos, he reportedly wants to see the season through in Nashville. While he does not carry a no-move clause, indications suggest he is unlikely to be moved.
If circumstances changed, Dallas would acquire a strong two-way center enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career. With 58 points in 60 games, O'Reilly is averaging nearly a point per game and is on pace to surpass 80 points for the first time.
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman has suggested that Vincent Trocheck could be the premier center most likely to be moved if a major deal materializes. The 32-year-old recently reinforced his reputation as a complete two-way forward while representing Team USA, playing a key role on a penalty kill unit that went the entire tournament without surrendering a goal.
The Stars are believed to be among the clubs keeping close tabs on his status with the New York Rangers. According to RG’s James Murphy, the Minnesota Wild are presently considered the favorites in the sweepstakes. Even so, Dallas remains a serious contender and adding a player of Trocheck’s caliber would strengthen the Stars down the middle and significantly elevate their special teams as they gear up for a deep playoff run.
