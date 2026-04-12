Stars Shut Out Rangers, Clinch Home Ice for Round One

Penalties, star goalie duels, and late-game heroics. See how Dallas clinched home ice with a crucial shutout win over the Rangers.
The Dallas Stars faced off against the New York Rangers in their last home game of the regular season. Although the Stars have clinched a playoff spot, home ice had not been determined for the confirmed match up between the Stars and the Minnesota Wild.
Before the game it was announced that Miro Heiskanen would not play the remainder of the regular season. And although they have several players they are anticipating to return before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, none of Sam Steel, Radek Faksa or Michael Bunting would be returning to the lineup against the Rangers.
It was a slow start for both sides. The first period was low event, except for the extra curricular activities, which landed Dallas in some penalty trouble. The Rangers had two chances on the man-advantage, but the Stars were able to kill off both. The Stars ended the first period recording only three shots on goal.
The second period continued the parade to the penalty box on both sides. The Stars and Rangers both had a chance at the power-play but neither would open the scoring. With a little less than two minutes left, Jamie Benn hit Vladislav Gavrikov, and chaos ensued. Benn ended up fighting Rangers captain, JT Miller, both of which would receive five-minute majors. Benn was also called two minutes for boarding, giving the Rangers yet another power-play. However, the Stars were not done getting in penalty trouble. While on the penalty kill, Colin Blackwell gets called for high-sticking against Vincent Trocheck, giving the Rangers a 5-on-3 opportunity.
Fortunately for the Stars, that would be short lived when Trocheck high-sticked Tyler Meyers and received a double-minor. Somehow, between the two man-advantage and the mostly four minute power-play, neither team got on the board. Both Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin were playing well, but it was obvious that whoever scored the first goal was likely going to win.
More than halfway through the final frame, the game was still tied at 0-0. Once more the Stars would find themselves on the power-play, and finally, Jason Robertson would score the first goal of the game for his 43rd goal of the season. In an attempt to get the game tied up, the Rangers pulled their goalie and it wasn't long before the Stars gained possession of the puck. Robertson barely missed the empty net, but Matt Duchene was able to get the puck back and fire off a shot that hit the post, falling back in front of Robertson, who did not miss on the second attempt.
This Stars held on for the remaining minute of the game, giving them two more points and Oettinger his 16th shut out of his career. During the game, the Wild lost in regulation to the Nashville Predators, which gave the Stars home ice during Round One.
Dallas will head on the road for their last two games of the regular season to face the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.
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