Stars Shut Out Rangers, Clinch Home Ice for Round One

More than halfway through the final frame, the game was still tied at 0-0. Once more the Stars would find themselves on the power-play, and finally, Jason Robertson would score the first goal of the game for his 43rd goal of the season. In an attempt to get the game tied up, the Rangers pulled their goalie and it wasn't long before the Stars gained possession of the puck. Robertson barely missed the empty net, but Matt Duchene was able to get the puck back and fire off a shot that hit the post, falling back in front of Robertson, who did not miss on the second attempt.