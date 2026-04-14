Stars Sign Another NCAA Standout in North Dakota Center To Amateur Tryout

Dallas adds North Dakota playmaker Ellis Rickwood to Texas Stars roster. The forward's AHL contract awaits after an amateur tryout, boosting the Stars' prospect pipeline.
The Dallas Stars continue to add to their prospect pipeline, announcing the signing of forward Ellis Rickwood to an AHL contract beginning in the 2026–27 season. In the meantime, Rickwood will join the Texas Stars for the remainder of the current campaign on an amateur tryout.
Rickwood becomes the latest college free agent brought in by Dallas as the organization looks to quickly bolster its prospect pool. The 23-year-old center arrives following a strong season with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, where he established himself as a reliable playmaker. He recorded nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points along with a plus-14 rating in 35 games, helping guide North Dakota to a Frozen Four appearance.
North Dakota’s tournament run ultimately ended in the semifinals with a loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, but Rickwood played a key role along the way. The Brantford native picked up assists in earlier tournament games against Merrimack Warriors and Quinnipiac Bobcats before scoring his team’s lone goal in the semifinal defeat.
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Prior to transferring to North Dakota, Rickwood spent most of his collegiate career with the Clarkson Golden Knights. His offensive production was limited early on, totaling just 14 points across his freshman and sophomore seasons. However, he broke out as a junior, posting 35 points in 39 games and showcasing the offensive instincts that have since defined his game.
Rickwood now joins a growing group of NCAA additions within the Stars system. Among them are fellow recent signings like Christian Fitzgerald from Wisconsin and Dylan Hryckowian out of Northeastern, both of whom have also made the jump to Texas.
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