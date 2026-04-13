Stars Sign Wisconsin Standout To Entry-Level Contract After National Title Run

Championship-bound forward Christian Fitzgerald joins Dallas after a standout collegiate career. His offensive punch and two-way game add exciting depth.
On Monday, the Dallas Stars signed forward Christian Fitzgerald to a one-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026–27 season, adding a promising collegiate scorer to their organizational depth.
The 23-year-old Coquitlam, British Columbia native most recently wrapped up his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he helped lead the program to a national championship appearance before ultimately falling short to the Denver Pioneers in the title game. Despite the loss, many observers viewed Wisconsin as one of the strongest teams throughout the tournament run.
Fitzgerald played a key offensive role for the Badgers this season, recording 31 points in 39 games. He also delivered a strong start to the Frozen Four, posting a goal, an assist, and a plus-four rating through the opening two games before finishing the final two contests without a point and at a minus-one.
Prior to his time at Wisconsin, Fitzgerald began his collegiate career at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he produced 29 points in 38 games. His steady development eventually earned him a transfer to Wisconsin, where he spent his final three seasons and accumulated 29 goals and 43 assists for 72 points across 113 appearances.
With his college eligibility now complete, Fitzgerald will look to bring his two-way game and offensive instincts to the professional ranks as he joins the Texas Stars organization ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.
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