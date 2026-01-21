Stars Snap Losing Streak, Boston's Win Streak

The second frame looked much different than the first period, with no penalties called. The Stars continued to dominate the play, putting up another 17 shots on goal. They had several dangerous attempts, and finally got rewarded in the dying minute of the period. Justin Hryckowian gets a greasy goal that leaks under Swayman as he lays flat. The goal was originally not called on the ice, but upon further review, it was very clearly a goal. The period ends with a score of 4-0, Dallas.