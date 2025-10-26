Stars Snap Winless Streak, Defeats Hurricanes

The Dallas Stars ended their homestead on the first night of a back-to-back against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Stars are on a four-game skid, only collecting one point in their overtime loss to the LA Kings.

As well as the, what any outsider could assume as frustration within the team about the outcome of the last several games, there is another level of emotions and tension between the two teams. Last season, Mikko Rantanen was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Hurricanes well before the trade deadline. There was a frenzy of rumors of happiness from pretty early into Rantanen's time in Carolina.

Lo and behold, word on the street was that Rantanen was back on the market and general manager, Jim Nill, made sure he did not pass up the 100 point player. The package going back to Carolina included 22 year-old, Logan Stankoven, a second-round pick who dominated in the AHL. This match up is Stankoven's first time back in Dallas since being traded in March.

The struggling Stars came out hot as soon as the puck dropped, Colin Blackwell, who was in the starting lineup, made three huge hits in the first shift of the game, sending a much needed message. The Hurricanes did not take long to strike, Jackson Blake putting them on the board just four minutes into the game. The Stars lost a defensive face-off and Blake came out of the pile with the puck, making a move at the crease that Alexander Petrovic and Jake Oettinger could not stop.

The Stars had their fair share of chances and giving up chances, going 0/1 on the power-play. Just when it felt like the Stars had finally found some sort of groove, the last minute of the period was ticking downa and Miro Heiskanen whiffed on a puck at the blue line, turning it over and Sebastion Aho beat Oettinger glove side with 11 seconds left on the block. Going into the second frame down, 2-0.

There was no messing around when the second period, Heiskanen came out and redeemed himself from the last period 64 seconds into the second frame. He brought the puck down and banked the puck off Nikolaj Ehlers, causing the puck to go up and over Brandon Bussi, getting the Stars on the board. Shortly after, the Stars were not their second power-play of the game from a holding penalty on Joel Nystrom. The second unit was out on the ice and Thomas Harley shoots it from far out, allowing Sam Steel to tie the game up.

The Stars were buzzing for the remainder of the second period and it even came with some chaos. Petrovic and Lian Bichsel got stuck on the ice, in the Stars end for a 4:46 shift. Incredibly, the Stars survived the shift, only after some coast-to-coast hockey. The Hurricanes drover the net, causing Oettinger to get knocked into and pulled out of the net, the puck fell in front and a falling Star and Hurricanes player managed to not knock the puck in. The puck was quickly moved down the ice to Jason Robertson who had an unchallenged breakaway, which was saved by Bussi. The final 20 will start being tied at 2-2.

The first half of the third period was an uneventful game of tightened up hockey, both teams trying to make their chances without giving any up. That was, until the parade to the box began. The first victim was Nathan Bastian, who was called for slashing, sending Carolina to the power-play. Less than 20 seconds into the power-play, Taylor Hall lays a huge hit that lands high on Roope Hintz, causing him to lay on the ice for several minutes. The refs called the hit a major so it could be reviewed and eventually came away with a two-minute minor for charging. Hintz did not return to the game.

Less than a minute later, the Hurricanes would find themselves in more hot water when Seth Jarvis earns a trip to the box for holding Mavrik Bourque. The Stars would make them pay on this man-advantage when Heiskanen makes a dicey decision to play the puck instead of retreating back. He wins the puck battle and throws the puck towards the crease, attempting to get it to Jason Robertson. However, the puck hits Mike Reilly and finds it's way into the back of the net, tallying Heiskanen's second goal of the game.

The Stars had a little less than half of the period remaining to try to lock down their first win since the home opener against the Minnesota Wild. The game was not pretty at times, but the Stars were able to hang on long enough to snap the win-less streak.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Signs for Concern in Stars Loss to Blue Jackets

Is Nils Lundkvist Poised For A Breakout Season?

Stars Beat Another Division Rival to Start the Season

Five Storylines To Watch For The Dallas' Stars 2025-26 Season

Follow Taylor on Twitter: @THN_taylor

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.