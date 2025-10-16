Is Nils Lundkvist Poised For A Breakout Season?

Ahead of his 28th overall selection in 2018, current Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist was described in The Hockey News' 2018 draft preview guide as a projectable, safe defenseman, although one who perhaps had been holding back some offensive creativity as he played pro in his draft year.

So far in the four seasons of NHL experience, Lundkvist has looked more like the safe and dependable type as opposed to the more skillful and dynamic type scouts hinted could be in his toolkit.

However, after a five point (0+5) campaign in 2024-25, Lundkvist has hit the ground running in 2025-26 with three points in his first three games.

In his first game against the Winnipeg Jets this season, Lundkvist showed off some great play recognition and awareness that allowed him to pick up his first two points of the season: a goal and an assist.

On the goal, Robertson was being double covered on the boards and was desperately looking to move the puck off his stick. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck was sitting in the RVH against his post. Lundkvist gives Robertson an option by gliding towards the high slot, where he receives the puck and rips a shot down main street on Hellebucyk, who is both too deep in his crease and not set for the quick release as he's shifting from RVH to a ready square stance.

His second point came later in the game, as the Dallas Stars were set in a cycle. He again takes center ice, this time on the blueline and receives a pass from Thomas Harley. As the Jets' forecheckers close in him, Hellebucyk is both far too deep in the crease, but also standing in an unready stance. He sees Johnston curling back into the slot, and makes that north-south pass to him, allowing Johnston to fire one on a goaltender through layers of traffic, but also one that's just completely unready for the shot.

His willingness to activate and quick play recognition also helped him land his third point this year, a secondary assist against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs broke into the Stars defensive zone with the puck, and the shooter fired the puck. At this point in the play, Lundkvist is the Stars' last man back, but because he was the first player to recognize that the shot was blocked and that it had bounced back to a teammate of his, he darted up the ice and made himself a passing option.

He wasn't necessarily fast on the play, but because of his mental processing he was able to get a breakaway chance which would get stuffed ahead of the crease and lead to a mad scramble and a Thomas Harley goal just a few moments later.

So far, his improved form has led the coaching staff to entrust him with more icetime, averaging a career high of 17:34 time on ice this season.

On the backhalf of a two year $1.25 million dollar deal, Lundkvist will hit the closed market on July 1st as a restricted free agent with arbitration eligiblity. This early hot streak shows great promise for the defenseman who could very well have lots to argue for by this summer regarding a potential raise.

