Five Storylines To Watch For The Dallas' Stars 2025-26 Season

Tonight, the Stars will kick off their 32nd season in Dallas on the road with a 7 PM CDT match against the Winnipeg Jets. Given this, let's take a look at the five biggest stories for the 2025-26 campaign:

5. Jamie Benn & Tyler Seguin Farewell Tours?

It's entirely possible that this might be the final seasons of Dallas Stars legends Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin in the green uniform.

Benn, 36, signed a performance bonus-heavy, one year deal with $1 million dollars guaranteed and up to $3 million extra in performance bonuses based on games played and playoff success. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Seguin is on the second last season of a behemoth eight year $9.85 million dollar contract which very well could be moved should Dallas need to clear up cap space to keep or add key pieces for the team.

Not only have these players been key for the team's on-ice performance, but also their personalities have moulded the locker room which has led to the Stars continued regular season success and deep playoff runs. There's no doubt that both players will be at the very least considered for, if not, have their numbers retired in Dallas.

4. Passing The Baton To The New Guard

The Stars have become one of the premier organizations at building teams from the top, with an emphasis on elite star pieces, while also finding gems and cheap options to fill up their depth through free agency, waivers and trades.

Given the aforementioned potential final hurrahs for Benn and Seguin, it'll be interesting to see how the team's 'new guard' takes shape. Whether it's the first full-season of Mikko Rantanen with the Stars after signing an eight-year extension or looking to see if youngsters Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque take steps.

Furthermore, can rookies such as Arttu Hyry, Justin Hryckowian, Trey Taylor and Harrison Scott make waves when given opportunities on call-ups?

3. The Future Of The Stars In Dallas

While the Dallas Stars' arena lease with the American Airlines Center is set to expire in six years in 2031, it can take a long while to build an arena from anew. Hence why it appears as though discussions internally have kicked off on the viability of renewing in Dallas, or eyeing another location.

In particular, the team is seemingly interested in building their own arena, where they can build an entire district surrounding the team and fine tune everything from parking and transportation to fight their own needs. Among potential locations are remaining in Dallas, as well as exploring Arlington and Plano, where the team is headquartered, as potential sites.

As for potential timelines, Seattle Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena took three years to develop, however was build while maintaining an existing arena's exterior, and the New York Islanders' UBS Arena only took two years after breaking ground, despite delays due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2. Robertson/Harley RFAss

Both Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley have developed into invaluable pieces to the Dallas Stars roster since they first were drafted to the team in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Both on the back of short-term bridge deals, both Harley and Robertson's deals will expire July 1st, making them pending restricted free agents.

With a cap increase looming, it's possible the Stars might have the money to secure both key pieces, however if the cap increase is lower than the most liberal estimates as high as $113.5 million, the Stars might be forced to make a move they could regret.

1. The Promised Land

After three straight conference finals runs and subsequent losses, the biggest storyline this season is simply whether or not the Dallas Stars can get over the hump and not only make the Stanley Cup Finals, but win it all.

Will it depend on Oettinger? Absolutely. Will it depend on new coach Glen Gulutzan? Absolutely. However, it depends on a full-effort from the entire organization top-to-bottom, maintaing both as an organization of accountability and one that will stop at nothing to achieve their ultimate goal--to win their second Stanley Cup.

