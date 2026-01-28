Stars Stack Consecutive Wins Against the Blues

Brayden Schenn would get his 11th and 12th goal of the season to tie the game up with a little under five minutes left in regulation. The game-tying goal was a rough one for the Stars, as Thomas Harley was attempting to clear the puck from the zone, when the puck hit a ref and stayed in the zone. But the hockey gods seemed to be on Dallas' side, and with just 67 seconds left, Harley would find the back of the net through traffic to give the Stars the lead. A heart break that the Blues just experienced the last time these two teams faced, when Jason Robertson scored in the last minute of the game to give Dallas the win as well.