Stars Stack Consecutive Wins Against the Blues

The Dallas Stars took a trip to St Louis for the last time this season, facing off against the Blues after their last meeting, which was just a few days prior. The Stars have not played since the 3-2 win over the Blues. However, the Blues played the LA Kings on a back-to-back after the loss in Dallas, losing to the Kings in a shootout.
The broadcast announced during the game that Tyler Seguin made the three-game road trip with the team. While he is not close to returning on the ice, the team decided Seguin's would do good for team morale. He is still expected to return sometime in April and both sides are planning to discuss the timeline in detail after the Olympic break to see how realistic Seguin's return is for the remainder of the season. Ilya Lyubushkin left the game against the Blue's early due to injury and did not make the trip.
Ahead of the game, it was announced Justin Hryckowian was going to get his chance on the top line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen. Though he did show up on the score sheet, Hryckowian's impact on the line was noticeable.
The first period was uneventful, with both teams getting a shot on the man-advantage and both teams failing to convert. At the end of the period, the shots were tied at 9. Though, it seemed like the Blues controlled most of the play through the first ten minutes. The Stars had most of their chances on the power-play and set up some good looks after moving the puck well.
The Blues didn't take long to find themselves in the box again right at the start of the second period. Which, as the broadcast stated, was a dangerous move with the Stars finally finding their footing again on the power-play and were they right. Rantanen served a no-look thread of a pass to Matt Duchene, who was able to tap it in past Jordan Binnington to open the scoring. Duchene's face while celebrating said it all when he looked at Rantanen.
Exactly 40 seconds later, Duchene scores his second of the game. He was actually trying to get the puck to Jamie Benn who was battling in the crease, but the puck banked off of Logan Mailloux and in. After a slow start due to a concussion, Duchene has scored three goals in the last two games against the Blues, basically doubling his goals for the season.
The parade to the box did not end for the Blues before the season period could end when Dalibor Dvorsky would be called for slashing against Johnston. And just like that, the Stars go up 3-0 on a slap shot from Roope Hintz, who was left all alone on the man-advantage.
The Blues finally got on the board a couple minutes into the period, Robby Fabbri would get his first of the season. But the celebrations didn't last long. The Stars challenged for off-sides, which seemed like a no-brainer after watching the replay several times, however, after review the goal was determined to be on-sides and even Fabbri's reaction to the goal was telling.
Brayden Schenn would get his 11th and 12th goal of the season to tie the game up with a little under five minutes left in regulation. The game-tying goal was a rough one for the Stars, as Thomas Harley was attempting to clear the puck from the zone, when the puck hit a ref and stayed in the zone. But the hockey gods seemed to be on Dallas' side, and with just 67 seconds left, Harley would find the back of the net through traffic to give the Stars the lead. A heart break that the Blues just experienced the last time these two teams faced, when Jason Robertson scored in the last minute of the game to give Dallas the win as well.
A huge win for the Stars, as it was their first time to win consecutive games for the first time since December 19th and 21st. The Stars will now head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights with hopes to keep the win-streak alive ahead of the break.
