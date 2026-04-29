Stars Stay Dry at Even Strength, Face Elimination After Game 5 Loss

Now, the Stars head to Minnesota to try and extend their season to a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Dallas, but have to fight through a fierce crowd and hungry Wild squad looking for their first series win in over a decade. To do it, their 5-on-5 game has to come through. The Stars are getting outscored 16-3 in those situations, and are shooting a dismal 3 percent at even strength. Something has to change or Dallas will see their season end far sooner than anyone expected.