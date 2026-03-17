Stars Streak Snapped by Mammoth

The other pair that dropped the gloves was Lian Bichsel and Jack McBain in a heavy weight tilt after Bichsel took exception to a late hit that came after the whistle. With the fights came a pair of goals from each side. The Stars got on the board first with a great set up by Jamie Benn to Sam Steel. Steel scored his 12th goal of the season. He broke his career high in goals against Edmonton and with his recent uptick in offense since being paired with Benn and Matt Duchene, it appears he could end the season with 15-20 goals.