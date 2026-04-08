Stars Survive to Bank Crucial Points in Win Over Flames

An incredibly low-event start left both teams scoreless after one period, but the Stars managed the first goal after several failed power plays. Justin Hryckowian scored his 13th of the season on the first lucky bounce that went the Stars way, with a blasted point shot bouncing off the end boards and right back to the side of the net, where Hryckowian shoveled it home for the goal. Previously, the Stars had rung two posts on the power play and fired an easy chance just wide of the net.