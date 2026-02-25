Stars Top Prospect Returns Ahead Of Wednesday Clash vs. Red Hot Kraken

The Dallas Stars received a major boost to their blue line on Tuesday, activating defenseman Lian Bichsel from Long-Term Injured Reserve ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Seattle Kraken.
Bichsel, one of the organization’s top defensive prospects, has been sidelined since late November after suffering a lower-body injury in a game against the Ottawa Senators. The 21-year-old was carried off the ice after taking a hit from Ottawa forward Fabian Zetterlund.
Bichsel went legs-first into the Senators’ bench and remained down for several moments before being helped off. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he exited, casting immediate concern over both the severity of the injury and the timeline for his return.
The injury was a significant setback for the Swiss blueliner, who likely would have represented Switzerland at the upcoming Winter Olympics had he remained healthy. Instead, he was forced to watch from the sidelines as the hockey world turned its attention to international play.
Selected 18th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Bichsel has rapidly developed into one of Dallas’ most promising young players. After brief stints in the American Hockey League with the Texas Stars, he cracked the NHL roster last season and appeared in 38 games, posting four goals and five assists. His towering six-foot-seven frame and strong defensive instincts quickly earned him an everyday role.
Bichsel also proved dependable in high-pressure situations, skating in all 18 of Dallas’ postseason contests during his first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and contributing one assist.
Prior to his injury this season, Bichsel had recorded one goal and two assists with a plus-six rating through 26 games, continuing to show steady growth at both ends of the ice.
His return comes at an opportune time for Dallas with several Stars players recently returning from Olympic competition and having had a few days away from game action, there could be some early rust. Bichsel is expected to step into a significant role immediately as the Stars prepare to face a Seattle team that entered the Olympic break on a red-hot stretch.
For Dallas, getting Bichsel back in the lineup not only reinforces their defensive depth but also restores a key piece of their long-term core as they push toward the final stretch of the season.
