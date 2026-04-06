Stars' Tyler Myers Back, Radek Faksa Close in Newest Dallas Injury Update

Key defensemen return as Stars seek turnaround. Faksa nears, but other injuries linger. Can Dallas find momentum before playoffs?
The Dallas Stars are searching for a much-needed turnaround after dropping seven of their last nine games, and a matchup against the struggling Calgary Flames could provide the opportunity to get back on track.
Currently sitting near the bottom of the league standings, Calgary presents a favorable opponent for a Dallas team looking to regain momentum as the regular season winds down. The Stars may also receive reinforcements on the blue line, as defenseman Tyler Myers is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including DLLS Stars reporter Sam Nestler.
Forward Radek Faksa is also nearing a return but is not expected to be available for the game. Meanwhile, depth forward Nathan Bastian is projected to return later, with a timeline pointing toward the second round of the playoffs.
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Despite the potential boost, Dallas continues to deal with a lengthy injury list. Key contributors Roope Hintz, Michael Bunting and Sam Steel remain sidelined, joining Myers, Faksa and Bastian among those currently unavailable.
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Stars are running out of time to find their form. The team is aiming to get healthy and build momentum before what is expected to be a difficult first-round playoff series, likely against the Minnesota Wild.
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