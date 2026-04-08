Stars, Wild Set for First-Round Showdown As Playoff Race Sets Stage For Heavyweight Clash

Two top teams clash as the Stars and Wild gear up for a playoff rematch. History favors Dallas, but recent trends and a looming Avalanche challenge ignite this intense showdown.
The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is beginning to take shape, and a compelling matchup is already locked in.
Following a busy slate of NHL action on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild both secured victories, officially clinching a first round showdown against one another. With just four games remaining in the regular season, Dallas holds a slim two point edge over Minnesota as the race for home ice advantage heats up.
The series will feature two of the league’s top teams, ranked third and seventh overall, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most competitive matchups of the opening round.
Despite their strong seasons, both teams face a difficult path due to the current playoff structure. The winner of the series is likely to face the Colorado Avalanche, widely considered favorites for the Presidents' Trophy. It is a daunting road, but one both teams understand is part of the challenge of chasing a Stanley Cup.
This will mark the third playoff meeting between Dallas and Minnesota. The most recent came during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Stars eliminated the Wild in six games. The same outcome occurred in their 2016 series, with Dallas again winning in six.
While playoff history favors the Stars, recent regular season results tell a different story. Minnesota has had the upper hand, winning four of the last six matchups between the teams, including two of three meetings this season.
With familiarity, recent success, and postseason history all colliding, the upcoming series promises intensity from the opening puck drop. Both teams enter with momentum, but only one will advance, and with a potential clash against Colorado looming, the stakes could not be higher.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.