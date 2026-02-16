Team USA Miss Out On Top Seed via Goal Differential, Sparks Debate On Leaving Jason Robertson Home

As the group round robin comes to its conclusion and teams begin turning their attention to Tuesday’s qualification round, the spotlight has quietly shifted to United States. It feels almost nitpicky to question an unbeaten team, but there is a growing sense that the Americans have yet to hit the level many expected entering the tournament.
Team USA opened with a convincing 5-1 victory, a result that suggested the offensive firepower was ready to roll. After a day off, however, the Americans returned looking relatively flat as they survived an early push from Denmark before pulling away for a 6-3 win.
The following matchup against Germany carried added urgency with Canada piling up goals and eyeing the top seed on goal differential, the Americans needed a statement performance. They secured a 5-1 win, but it lacked the offensive avalanche required to keep pace. Canada, also coming off a day off and fully aware of the race for first place, delivered a dominant 10-2 victory over France, leaving little doubt about their intent.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested on his podcast 32 Thoughts, that the truest version of Team USA surfaced only when emotion took over. A heated exchange involving brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk with German captain Leon Draisaitl appeared to spark the bench.
Friedman noted that the Americans often perform best when they manufacture anger and play with an edge, something that has been in short supply so far. With the knockout stage approaching and every game now a must-win, that emotional spark could become essential.
Offensively, the Americans have struggled to look truly dangerous against structured defensive teams. Germany features a standout in Moritz Seider, but much of its roster is composed of lesser known European professionals. Even so, the United States managed only one goal in the first period of a game where urgency was required from the opening puck drop.
Five goals against teams such as Latvia, Denmark and Germany are enough to secure victories in group play but the larger question is whether that level of production will hold up against elite defensive units. A potential quarterfinal against Sweden looms if Sweden advances past Latvia. A semifinal clash with Finland could follow. And waiting on the other side is Canada, which has surrendered just three goals through its first three games.
That reality raises fresh debate about roster construction. Dynamic scorers like Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson was left off the roster in favor of depth and versatility. The Americans have proven they can generate enough offense to beat lower ranked opponents, but the knockout stage often hinges on a single finish against a world class defense.
Team USA remains undefeated and firmly in contention for gold. Still, as the margins tighten and the competition stiffens, the coming days will reveal whether the Americans can unlock the extra gear that has so far remained just out of reach.
