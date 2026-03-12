Will Texas Hockey Prodigy Receive Exceptional Status For OHL Draft?

Only nine players had previously been granted the designation and would place O’Rourke among a very exclusive group with the young defenseman also having the possibility of being the first ever American to be granted the status. Several of those names are now among the most recognizable in hockey like Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard, and Aaron Ekblad all received exceptional status early in their careers with the first player to earn the distinction being John Tavares in 2005.