Texas Native Hannah Bilka Shines With Two Goals in Shocking 5-0 Rout Over Canadians

With the Winter Olympics fully underway and anticipation building for the men’s ice hockey tournament next Wednesday, Team USA’s women are already giving fans plenty to celebrate, especially in Texas.
Hannah Bilka, a 24-year-old native of Coppell, has emerged as one of the early stars of the tournament, delivering a statement performance that has put her firmly on the international stage.
Entering the Games, most observers expected Canada to be the United States’ toughest competition. The longtime rivals, who have clashed in numerous Olympic gold medal games, were once again placed in the same group, setting up a highly anticipated showdown. Both teams handled early group play with authority. The United States and Canada each dominated Czechia and Switzerland, while the Americans also secured a decisive win over Finland, who Canada has yet to face.
Through the first three games, Bilka steadily built momentum. In the tournament opener against Czechia, she recorded an assist on the Americans’ fourth goal, logged 16:09 of ice time, and fired three shots on net.
Against Finland, she remained active offensively, registering four shots in 15:12, though she did not appear on the scoresheet. Her breakthrough came in the third game versus Switzerland, where she scored her first goal of the tournament, added three shots on goal, and posted a plus-two rating in 14:50 of ice time.
By the time the marquee matchup against Canada arrived, Bilka was finding her rhythm. On Tuesday, she delivered the kind of performance players dream about on the Olympic stage.
Skating 15:57 against the Americans’ fiercest rival, Bilka scored twice in a stunning 5-0 rout of Canada, a dominant result that sent a clear message to the rest of the field. Her speed, puck control, and finishing touch overwhelmed the Canadian defense and energized Team USA.
Through four round robin games, Bilka now has three goals and one assist for four points, placing her among the tournament’s top performers. More importantly, she has become a symbol of how far girls hockey has come in nontraditional markets like Texas.
