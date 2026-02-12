Thomas Harley Dazzles in Olympic Debut, Helps Lift Canada Over Radek Faksa, Czechia

The Men’s Ice Hockey tournament continued on day two with a slate of marquee matchups, highlighted by a clash between two medal contenders in Canada and Czechia.
The game not only carried implications in the standings, but also featured a head to head battle between two Dallas Stars teammates in Canadian defenseman Thomas Harley and Czech forward Radek Faksa.
The contest had an edge from the opening puck drop, and that intensity spilled over midway through the first period. Faksa drove the net and collided with Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington, drawing the attention of Harley.
The two Stars teammates exchanged pushes and shoves after the whistle in a brief but heated moment that added to the atmosphere of an already physical game.
Harley entered the tournament as a debated selection among Canadian fans, with some questioning whether his recent form warranted a roster spot.
Any lingering doubts were quieted in short order. After Canada lost defenseman Josh Morrissey to injury early in the game, Harley stepped into an expanded role and thrived.
The 22-year-old blueliner led Canada in ice time with 20:35 and recorded two assists in a commanding 5-0 victory.
He was steady in his own zone, confident moving the puck, and poised under pressure as Canada gradually took control of the game. If Morrissey remains sidelined, Harley’s elevated role could continue as the tournament progresses.
On the other side, it was a quieter outing for Faksa. Despite being one of the few NHL players in Czechia’s lineup, he logged just 13:12 of ice time and finished with a single shot on goal. Known for his depth role and defensive reliability in Dallas, Faksa appeared to occupy a similar role for his national team.
Canada will return to action Friday against Switzerland, while Czechia looks to rebound and secure its first win of the tournament in a matchup with France.
