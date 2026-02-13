Thomas Harley Delivers Second Straight Standout Performance For Team Canada

One of the closest calls in finalizing the roster for Team Canada came down to Thomas Harley, the steady blueliner from the Dallas Stars who entered the tournament with something to prove.
Harley’s NHL season has been a mixed bag as the 24-year-old carried a minus-two rating into the Olympic break, but he had begun to find his stride offensively, tallying three goals and two assists for five points over his final five games.
That late surge, combined with his strong showing for Team Canada at last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, gave Hockey Canada confidence that he could deliver on the international stage once again.
In Canada’s tournament opener against Czechia, Harley stunned both Canadian and Stars fans alike as he led the team in ice time with 20:35 and recorded a pair of assists in a poised and confident performance. His ability to control the pace from the backend and contribute offensively quickly quieted any lingering doubts about his selection.
Expectations were timid heading into Canada’s next contest against Switzerland, as fans wondered if Harley could elevate his game once again. He would go on to log the second-most minutes at 18:13 and found the back of the net on a nice play.
Joining the play, he entered the zone, dropping from the blueline and took a perfectly timed feed from Connor McDavid out of the corner for a wide-open look. Harley made no mistake and buried the chance for his first goal and third point of the tournament.
He finished the night with three shots on goal and regularly applied pressure from the blue line, showcasing a growing comfort level in high-stakes situations. The established top pairing of Devon Toews and Cale Makar, longtime teammates with the Colorado Avalanche, remains intact. However, Harley has rapidly transitioned from a projected bottom-pair option to a dependable top-four presence.
He could continue to see heavy minutes as the tournament progresses, potentially skating alongside Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets if he returns from injury, or veteran Drew Doughty, who has also delivered steady play so far.
What once appeared to be a tenuous roster decision now looks like a masterstroke. Harley has quickly become one of Canada’s most reliable two-way contributors and will look to make it three straight standout performances Sunday when Canada closes out round-robin play against France.
