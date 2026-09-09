Three Storylines That Will Define the Dallas Stars' 2026-27 Season

With championship windows narrowing, Jason Robertson’s high-stakes contract and a veteran core fighting for their futures determine if Dallas can finally transform postseason potential into Stanley Cup glory.
The 2026-27 season feels different for the Dallas Stars. After years of building a reputation as one of the Western Conference's most talented and dangerous rosters, the franchise has yet to translate that talent into a Stanley Cup, and the runway for doing so is starting to narrow.
Dallas has made deep playoff runs before, three straight trips to the Western Conference Final from 2023 through 2025, only to fall short each time. Last season's first-round exit to Minnesota broke that streak of conference finals appearances entirely, and it exposed several issues across the board.
With major storylines piling up heading into training camp, results will need to be found, and there's more pressure than ever on this group to finally break through.
Jason Robertson's One-Year Deal With No Trade Protection
It's no secret that the biggest name on the list is Jason Robertson. The 27-year-old enters the season on a one-year, $12 million contract as he plays for a long-term, potentially massive payday that he hopes will keep him in Dallas well into the future.
Another 95-plus point season would serve as further proof that Robertson belongs among the league's true superstars and would likely set the baseline for a worthwhile extension next offseason, especially with the salary cap expected to continue rising.
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Many Impact Players Entering Contract Years
Several Stars are playing for their futures this season. Tyler Seguin, 34, enters a contract year looking to prove he can still be a point-per-game player after injuries derailed his last two campaigns, with a 70- to 80-point season key to both Dallas's chances and his case to stick around long-term.
Captain Jamie Benn, possibly in his final NHL season at 37, will need to build on last year's 36-point pace to justify playing into 2027-28, while defenseman Tyler Myers, on a cap-friendly $1.5 million deal at 36, hopes to earn one more contract that lets him finish his career in his home state of Texas.
Center Sam Steel, also in a contract year, is set to reunite on the third line with Duchene and Benn after a career-best 33-point season, aiming to prove his versatility as a middle-to-bottom-six option.
Further down the lineup, Dallas's fourth line, expected to rotate Oskar Bäck, Colin Blackwell, Joel Kiviranta, Radek Faksa and Arttu Hyry, is built around faceoffs, penalty killing and physicality, with Bäck and Blackwell both needing strong seasons on expiring deals to stick around or cash in elsewhere.
Defense prospect Lian Bichsel, entering the final year of his entry-level contract, could set up a significant extension with a strong season in an expanded role, while backup goaltender Casey DeSmith will need to fend off a wave of young netminders in the system looking to claim the job by 2027-28.
Steadying the Tide After a Rollercoaster Regular Season Last Year
Volatility defined the Stars' this past season, as the team alternated between looking like the league's best and one of its worst. After an inconsistent start, Dallas caught fire from November 8 through December 21, matching Colorado's 38 points over 23 games with an 18-3-2 record, the NHL's second-best offense and fourth-best defense.
That surge collapsed into a 3-7-4 stretch as both ends of the ice fell off, before the Stars rattled off a league-best 15-1-1 run, only to slump again to 2-5-2 before closing with five straight wins. The pattern carried into the playoffs, where Dallas hit another offensive cold spell and was eliminated by Minnesota in six games, outscored 23-15.
Heading into next season, Dallas gets back key injured pieces in Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa, though it loses some middle-six scoring after trading Mavrik Bourque to Nashville amid a cap crunch.
Several players pointed to consistency as the team's biggest offseason focus, with the absences of Hintz, Seguin and Faksa cited as major factors in the wild swings. If Dallas can iron out those streaks and droughts, the team figures to be far better positioned to sustain its peak form deep into the postseason.
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