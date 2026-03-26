Trio Of Late Season Adds Spark Intrigue For Red Hot AHL Stars

The Dallas Stars may have dropped four of their last five games, but their overall form in recent weeks has remained strong. That momentum is being mirrored at the AHL level, where their affiliate, the Texas Stars, are surging at the right time.
Texas has been one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 15 of its last 21 games and building serious momentum as the postseason approaches. With just 11 games remaining in the regular season, the club appears to be rounding into form and may still be improving thanks to several recent additions.
Among those newcomers is defenseman Jack Anderson, a college free agent signing out of Michigan Tech. Known for his steady defensive play at the collegiate level, Anderson has made a smooth transition to the pros. He holds a minus-one rating through his first three games, an encouraging start considering two of those appearances came against the high-powered Henderson Silver Knights offense.
Another intriguing addition is Dylan Hryckowian, who joins the organization as a college free agent after a standout career at Northeastern University. Dylan follows in the footsteps of his brother, Justin Hryckowian, who has quickly become a fan favorite and a rising prospect within the system. Dylan’s offensive production at the NCAA level, where he averaged above a point per game, suggests he could add another layer of skill to the Stars’ forward group.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Perhaps the most notable arrival is Aram Minnetian, who recently concluded his collegiate career at Boston College. The 21-year-old blueliner built a reputation as a reliable defensive presence while still contributing offensively, recording 35 points and an impressive plus-46 rating over 111 games across three seasons.
While all three players are just beginning their professional careers and have only appeared in a handful of games, their presence adds depth and upside to an already surging roster. With their recent form and an influx of young talent, the Texas Stars are positioning themselves as a team to watch heading into the AHL playoffs.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.