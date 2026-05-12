Underlying Numbers Show Glaring Issues That Led To Stars’ Early First-Round Exit

Elite shooting masked league-worst speed and a lack of offensive depth, leaving Dallas vulnerable once playoff defenses neutralized high-danger zones and exploited the team’s stagnant perimeter play.
It was a disappointing first-round exit for the Dallas Stars after reaching three consecutive Western Conference Finals and aiming to make it four straight appearances.
Instead, their season came to an abrupt end in the opening round at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, marking the franchise’s first first-round playoff loss since 2022. While the early elimination surprised many observers, the underlying numbers suggested the warning signs had been there throughout the season.
On the surface, Dallas appeared to be one of the NHL’s more dangerous offensive teams, finishing with the ninth-most goals in the NHL at 273, despite generating only 2,074 shots on goal, the third-fewest total in the NHL. Their success was fueled almost entirely by a remarkable 13.2 percent shooting percentage, the highest mark in the league.
That elite finishing ability masked several underlying concerns like the Stars relied heavily on converting a limited number of premium opportunities. While that approach proved effective during stretches of the regular season, it left little margin for error once playoff hockey tightened defensively.
The Stars were at their best when attacking dangerous areas of the ice, generating 696 high-danger scoring chances, the eighth-most in the NHL, reinforcing the idea that their top players remained highly efficient around the net. Outside those prime areas, however, the offense became far less threatening, ranking the third-fewest in both mid-range and long-range scoring chances, showing a lack of offensive diversity that opponents eventually exploited.
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Compounding the issue was the team’s inability to generate powerful shots from distance. Dallas recorded a hardest shot of just 95.53 MPH, second-worst in the NHL. Their average shot speed of 56.19 MPH also ranked second-worst, while their total of only 16 shots exceeding 90 MPH was dead last in the league.
For a club so dependent on shooting efficiency, the inability to consistently threaten goaltenders from range became a glaring weakness. Once playoff defenses collapsed the middle of the ice and limited high-danger opportunities, the Stars lacked alternative ways to create offense.
Dallas was also one of the slowest teams in the NHL by nearly every available tracking category. The Stars recorded only 51 speed bursts above 22 MPH during the regular season, fifth-fewest in the league. Their totals in the 20-to-22 MPH and 18-to-20 MPH ranges also ranked near the bottom of the NHL.
They averaged just 9.05 miles skated per 60 minutes, fourth-worst in the league, while their even-strength skating numbers ranked similarly low. Against a younger and faster Minnesota squad in the playoffs, those deficiencies became impossible to hide.
The Stars did show strengths in certain areas like their penalty kill activity stood out, ranking fifth in total miles skated while shorthanded, an indication of strong effort and engagement defensively that led to the 13th-best penalty kill in the league.
Territorial numbers were also relatively balanced, with Dallas posting 41 percent offensive-zone time and 41.3 percent defensive-zone time, suggesting they remained competitive in puck-possession battles throughout the year.
Dallas maximized elite finishing talent and capitalized on high-danger opportunities better than almost any team in hockey. But beneath the goals and regular-season success were persistent issues in speed, shot generation and offensive versatility. When the playoffs arrived and the shooting percentages inevitably cooled, those weaknesses were exposed and will need to be addressed this off-season.
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