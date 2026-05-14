Updated Look At Dallas Stars Prospect Pipeline Heading into Off-Season

WITH DALLAS FIRMLY IN Stanley Cup contention for several years running, it was bound to be another down year for its prospect group’s rankings. The fact that the final four names are mostly 2024 or 2025 picks from the fourth round or later should speak to the depth of the pool. Lian Bichsel and Justin Hryckowian were on last year’s list, but they’re having breakout NHL seasons, so that has further thinned the ranks. The Stars haven’t had a goaltender appear on their top-10 list since Jake Oettinger appeared at No. 2 in 2021. He isn’t going anywhere, but it’s an area Dallas must address at some point.