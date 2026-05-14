Updated Look At Dallas Stars Prospect Pipeline Heading into Off-Season

Elite graduates like Lian Bichsel have thinned the ranks, forcing Dallas to rely on late-round gems and OHL standouts to sustain their long-term Stanley Cup window.
The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.
Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here
Dallas Stars - Feb. 27 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 8 - Stephen Meserve
C | RANK: 24TH
WITH DALLAS FIRMLY IN Stanley Cup contention for several years running, it was bound to be another down year for its prospect group’s rankings. The fact that the final four names are mostly 2024 or 2025 picks from the fourth round or later should speak to the depth of the pool. Lian Bichsel and Justin Hryckowian were on last year’s list, but they’re having breakout NHL seasons, so that has further thinned the ranks. The Stars haven’t had a goaltender appear on their top-10 list since Jake Oettinger appeared at No. 2 in 2021. He isn’t going anywhere, but it’s an area Dallas must address at some point.
5-YEAR TREND
1 EMIL HEMMING
RW, 19, 6-1, 205
Barrie (OHL)
32–19–27–46–12
2024 draft, 29th overall
OVERALL 97
Hemming began his pro career with AHL Texas this fall, but after five games and no points, he was sent to OHL Barrie. “The key with a 19-year-old is you’ve got to play,” Stars assistant GM Scott White said. “He needed to get back with his age group, play, score and get prepared for the world juniors.” The Stars want to see Hemming grow into the full-time job of being a pro, including in strength and conditioning. They saw Hemming “reload” for quick transitions back to ‘D’ at the WJC.
FW25 | No. 2 NHL | 2027-28
2 TRISTAN BERTUCCI
D, 20, 6-2, 187
Texas (AHL)
41–3–14–17–28
2023 draft, 61st overall
Bertucci is an AHL rookie who is playing elevated minutes due to organizational injuries on ‘D.’ That’s given him chances to see PP time, and he’s availed himself well. “He needs experience and to get a little more man strength,” White said. “He’s taking advantage of those call-up and injury situations for the group down in Texas.” Bertucci has played well at both ends, and his development seems on track for a first-year ‘D,’ who often take longer to season in the ‘A’ before seeing any NHL duty.
FW25 | No. 3 NHL | 2027-28
3 CAMERON SCHMIDT
RW, 19, 5-8, 158
Seattle (WHL)
55–38–43–81-52
2025 draft, 94th overall
Schmidt is an undersized, skilled, shoot-first winger lighting up the WHL. The finishing is a top strength, but Dallas wants him to continue developing the “round-out” skills like board work and defense. Savvy observers of Dallas’ prospect history make the comparison to Logan Stankoven, a high-scoring, undersized ‘Dub’ center. “Cameron’s got high, high skill,” White said. “I think Logan’s motor might have been a little different, but the impact is similar. Both are unique players in their own way.”
FW25 | new NHL | 2028-29
4 ARAM MINNETIAN
D, 20, 6-0, 209
Boston College (HE)
28–2–8–10–32
2023 draft, 125th overall
Minnetian’s stats have dipped this year compared to last, but Boston College, coming off a 2024-25 regular-season conference title, has also asked him to defend more as the Eagles play without the puck. The Stars view that as a positive. They also see the reps in college as important due to the quality of competition and the older age group. “He’s mobile,” White said. “He’s got an adequate two-way game. His next transition will be to the pros.” That could come as early as this spring with AHL Texas.
FW25 | No. 7 NHL | 2028-29
5 ARTTU HYRY
RW, 24, 6-3, 211
Texas (AHL)
23–5–8–13–13
Free agent, April 15, 2024
Hyry’s second North American season has been hampered by injuries. “He’s got to get himself healthy,” White said. “But he plays a hard 200-foot game. He’s good on faceoffs. He has details that are very pro-like. He’s a responsible player.” Hyry is the sort of player who could be playing in the NHL for a different organization. He was in the mix for the final spot in Dallas in the fall but hasn’t made it back to that level because of his injury trouble and Dallas’ stable forward group yielding little chance for others.
FW25 | No. 5 NHL | 2026-27
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
6 TREY TAYLOR
D, 24, 6-2, 190
Texas (AHL)
46–6–14–20–20
Free agent, March 25, 2025
Great skater with two-way potential, but he is still working on honing offensive game.
7 NIILOPEKKA MUHONEN
D, 20, 6-5, 215
Medicine Hat (WHL)
31–0–8–8–25
2024 draft, 158th overall
Big body hindered by injuries this year. Working on building foot speed.
8 ATTE JOKI
C, 18, 6-1, 200
Lukko (Liiga)
37–4–8–12–12
2025 draft, 146th overall
Effective player with bottom-six attributes. Needs to work on skating.
9 BRANDON GORZYNSKI
C, 18, 6-2, 190
Prince Albert (WHL)
51–25–34–59–30
2025 draft, 126th overall
Playing with more confidence after trade from WHL Calgary. Took a solid step up.
10 GEORGE FEGARAS
D, 21, 6-2, 207
Cornell (ECAC)
25–3–10–13–26
2022 draft, 83rd overall
Burly right-shot blueliner playing a more rugged style in his junior NCAA year.
21-AND-UNDER NHLERS | LIAM BICHSEL, D, 21
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.