Viral Video Shows Stars GM Congratulating Bill Guerin After Playoff Loss in Classy Postgame Gesture

In a post on social media, Methot recalled his 2017 trade to Dallas, when he was acquired by the Stars in a deal involving goaltender Dylan Ferguson and a draft pick. According to Methot, Nill went out of his way to personally pick him and his pregnant wife up from the airport upon their arrival. He added that Nill spent the day with them, helping them get acquainted with their new city and easing what could have been a stressful transition.