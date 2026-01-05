What’s Gone Wrong For The Stars During Their Five-Game Slide

The Dallas Stars are searching for answers after falling into a five game losing streak that has many wondering what has gone wrong for a team that was once among the hottest in the NHL.

Despite the losses, Dallas has remained competitive scoring three goals in four of the five losses while allowing four goals in all five defeats. Three of the losses came in extra time, where the Stars were narrowly edged out despite solid offensive efforts. Their lone regulation loss by more than one goal was a 4-1 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres, a game that reflected two teams moving in opposite directions as Buffalo entered that matchup riding a lengthy winning streak, while Dallas was still trying to regain its footing.

Not all of the losses can be brushed aside as tough matchups against strong opponents. While defeats against the Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens came against playoff level teams, the Stars also dropped two straight games to the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is without superstar Connor Bedard and currently ranks fourth worst in the Western Conference. Those losses were especially concerning, as Dallas was caught off guard and allowed Chicago to take advantage of defensive mistakes.

Goaltending has become one of the focal points during the skid as Jake Oettinger, typically one of the most reliable players on the roster, has seen his play dip. Over his last seven starts, the 27-year-old has gone 2-3-2 with a 3.00 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. While the numbers are not alarming on their own, they represent a noticeable step back from his usual standard and underline how important he is to the team’s success.

Offensively, Dallas has not missed a beat as they've scored 13 goals during the five game losing streak, showing that scoring depth is not the issue. Instead, defensive breakdowns combined with inconsistent goaltending have swung close games against them.

Backup goaltender Casey DeSmith has also struggled, dropping two straight games and allowing 11 goals over his last three starts. As a result, the pressure has increased on a defensive group that has not consistently protected the net.

Moving forward, improvement on the back end will be critical. Stronger defensive play and a return to form in goal are needed to stop the slide. The situation could also motivate general manager Jim Nill to explore roster moves, potentially targeting defensive help like Rasmus Andersson or Logan Stanley.

