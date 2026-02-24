Which Dallas Stars Will Play in the 2030 Olympics?

The Dallas Stars were one of the NHL’s most well represented teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics, sending seven players to the Games and seeing all but one return to Texas with hardware.
It was a successful international showcase for the organization, highlighted by a gold medal for goaltender Jake Oettinger, a silver for defenseman Thomas Harley and bronze medals for Finland’s quartet of Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen.
The Olympic break proved eventful for Dallas, and while the focus now shifts back to the NHL schedule, fans are already looking ahead to 2030 and wondering which Stars might be skating in the French Alps at the next Winter Games.
Team USA captured its third ever gold medal in men’s hockey, but repeating that success in 2030 may be far from simple. American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck delivered a stunning 41 save performance in the gold medal game, and advanced metrics suggested the contest could have been a Canadian blowout victory if not for his heroics.
By 2030, however, Hellebuyck will be 36 years old. While modern training methods have helped extend careers, as seen with 37 year old Sergei Bobrovsky still performing at an elite level, counting on sustained dominance deep into a goaltender’s mid 30s is risky.
That uncertainty could open the door for Oettinger as although he did not see game action in Milan, the 26 year old gained invaluable experience simply by being part of a championship roster. When the next Olympics arrive, Oettinger will be 31 years old and squarely in his prime.
If his development continues on its current trajectory in Dallas, he could be positioned as a leading candidate to backstop Team USA, potentially alongside Boston’s Jeremy Swayman, as the Americans attempt to win back to back gold medals.
Few teams benefited from club level chemistry the way Finland did with its Dallas contingent. Hintz, Heiskanen, Lindell and Rantanen formed the backbone of Finland’s lineup and helped power the nation to a bronze medal. Their familiarity with one another was evident, particularly in the semifinal against Canada, where Finland gave the eventual silver medalists their toughest test of the tournament.
By 2030, Lindell will be 35 years old, making him the eldest of the group and perhaps the biggest question mark in terms of longevity. Hintz and Rantanen will both be 33, while Heiskanen will be just 30 and likely still in the prime of his career. If their health and performance remain steady, there is little reason to believe the Finnish quartet could not reunite for one more Olympic run, this time aiming to upgrade bronze to silver or gold.
Harley emerged from the Olympics with his reputation elevated despite Canada falling short in the final. After being denied gold by Hellebuyck’s brilliance, Harley will likely carry extra motivation into the next Olympic cycle. The 24-year-old defenseman showed why he is considered one of the NHL’s rising blue line talents, playing a significant role for Team Canada and logging important minutes throughout the tournament.
If Harley maintains his upward trajectory, he could have two more Olympic opportunities ahead of him. At 28 in 2030, he would be entering his prime and could be counted on as a foundational piece for a Canadian squad intent on reclaiming gold.
Forward Wyatt Johnston was among the most notable omissions from this year’s Canadian roster. With veterans such as Brad Marchand and Drew Doughty nearing the end of their international careers, the door is opening for a new generation of Canadian stars.
Johnston, just 22 years old, has seen his production climb steadily each season in Dallas and appears poised to become one of Canada’s premier young forwards. By 2030, he could be firmly entrenched among the country’s top options, potentially skating alongside new elite talents like Connor Bedard and Matthew Schaefer. If his growth continues, Johnston may not only earn an Olympic roster spot but could become a central figure in Canada’s pursuit of multiple gold medals over the next decade.
An intriguing long term candidate is Finnish prospect Emil Hemming. The 19-year-old has already represented Finland at three World Junior Championships and is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most exciting young talents. Dallas selected Hemming in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and he has impressed in the Ontario Hockey League with 55 points in 36 games this season.
Hemming has yet to make his NHL debut, but if he transitions smoothly to the professional ranks and eventually joins the Stars full time, he could benefit from playing alongside established Finnish stars in Dallas.
By 2030, Hemming may develop into a legitimate top six forward option, potentially earning a place on Team Finland and adding a new member to what fans have affectionately dubbed the Finnish Mafia.
