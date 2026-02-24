Which Dallas Stars Will Play in the 2030 Olympics?

By 2030, Lindell will be 35 years old, making him the eldest of the group and perhaps the biggest question mark in terms of longevity. Hintz and Rantanen will both be 33, while Heiskanen will be just 30 and likely still in the prime of his career. If their health and performance remain steady, there is little reason to believe the Finnish quartet could not reunite for one more Olympic run, this time aiming to upgrade bronze to silver or gold.