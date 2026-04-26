Wild Even Series Against Stars in Another Competitive Battle

It should be no surprise Dallas is in a dog fight in the first round. The past two years, the Stars have been pushed to seven games in the opening playoff series, first by Vegas and then Colorado last season. Now, it seems like they could be on a collision course with yet another knock down, drag out seven game series. It's made even tougher (for whichever team advances) by the prospect of having to play the Avalanche, the best team in hockey this season, who is primed to sweep the Los Angeles Kings with little difficulty.