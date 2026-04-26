Wild Even Series Against Stars in Another Competitive Battle

Wild forces series tie with overtime win, proving every moment counts. A nail-biting showdown continues, with Game 5 poised to shift momentum.
Most everyone thought the opening round between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild was going to be a dogfight, and the showdown between two of the best teams in the league all season has not disappointed.
In the second straight overtime game in a row, the Wild leveled the series once more Saturday with a 3-2 heart-pounding win. The Stars were less than a minute away from taking the game to a second straight double overtime period, but Matt Boldy tipped in a shot to send the Wild back to Dallas with a tie series.
The two teams, aside from a lopsided Game 1 where Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan even admitted his team didn't show up, have been almost dead even. A double overtime win for the Stars in Game 3 edged Dallas ahead, but now it's a best-of-3 series from here on out.
It should be no surprise Dallas is in a dog fight in the first round. The past two years, the Stars have been pushed to seven games in the opening playoff series, first by Vegas and then Colorado last season. Now, it seems like they could be on a collision course with yet another knock down, drag out seven game series. It's made even tougher (for whichever team advances) by the prospect of having to play the Avalanche, the best team in hockey this season, who is primed to sweep the Los Angeles Kings with little difficulty.
In Game 4, the Stars played extraordinarily well at 5-on-5, but only scored on their only two given power plays. Jason Robertson scored in the first period, and Miro Heiskanen in the second period. Otherwise, Jesper Wallstedt was the difference maker in the game, keeping the Wild alive until Boldy could play the hero in overtime.
The Wild trailed twice, but tied it both times. In the first period, Brock Faber leveled the score at 1-1, a fair score after a good period from both teams. Dallas converted on their power play, but negated three Wild power plays to stay in the game early.
Then after Heiskanen's go-ahead goal in the second period, the Stars hung on to their lead until the final few minutes of the third period, when Marcus Foligno tied the game on a second chance opportunity. Just earlier, Wyatt Johnston had a glorious chance to put Dallas up by two goals, but it went off the post and was cleared by a diving effort from Ryan Hartman.
In overtime, both teams had long possessions, hemming the opposition in and creating chances. In Game 3, the Stars were dominated through the first overtime, but it felt more even in Game 4. It didn't matter in the end, though, as the Wild got the game deciding tip-in this time.
Defenseman Nils Lunkdvist was lost in the second period to an unfortunate skate cut to the face after tripping Michael McCarron to the ice. He did not return, and will be evaluated prior to Game 5 to determine his availability.
The Stars now have a critical chance to put the series on the brink again in Game 5 Tuesday night at home, where Game 7 will also take place if need be.
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